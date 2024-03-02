MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants

The WPL 2023 finalist, DC has won two out of three games this season, while Giants have slumped to three consecutive losses and languish at the bottom of the points table.

Published : Mar 02, 2024 17:21 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
The experience of Marizanne Kapp, who has taken six wickets in three matches so far, has helped the Capitals.
The experience of Marizanne Kapp, who has taken six wickets in three matches so far, has helped the Capitals. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

The experience of Marizanne Kapp, who has taken six wickets in three matches so far, has helped the Capitals. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to end the Bengaluru leg on a high before it moves on to its home leg when it takes on struggling Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The WPL 2023 finalist, DC has won two out of three games this season, while the Giants have slumped to three consecutive losses, languishing at the bottom of the points table.

With six wickets in three matches, the experience of Marizanne Kapp has helped Capitals make early inroads inside the PowerPlay. The South African pacer has troubled batters, extracting bite and early movement off the pitch.

The addition of Jess Jonassen has given the team more solidity in both departments. She replaced Annabel Sutherland in the playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore and announced her arrival with 36 off 16 with the bat before scalping three wickets.

RELATED: WPL 2024: Smriti’s heroics in vain as Kapp, Jonassen help Delhi beat Bangalore by 25 runs

Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma, the most successful opening pair in the WPL, have returned to form, providing stability to the top-order. DC’s openers have combined to score 150 runs in three matches.

On the other hand, nothing has gone right for Giants. The bottom-ranked team has used different opening pairs in all three games, all of which have failed to provide any impetus. Veda Krishnamurthy and Harleen Deol partnered with Beth Mooney in the first two matches, with Laura Wolvaardt joining in the third.

Harleen’s approach has not worked out at all this season, with the Indian top-order batter scoring 48 runs at a lowly strike rate of 75 in three innings.

Skipper Mooney’s form – the experienced Australian wicketkeeper-batter has only managed to rack up 48 runs – has only added to GG’s woes.

ALSO READ: Form and captaincy of Smriti Mandhana has helped RCB ooze confidence, says Sophie Devine

Though Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield found runs at a decent rate against UP Warriorz – scoring 65 runs out of 142 – in their last game, the team’s main concern remains its dot-ball percentage.

About half of all deliveries faced by GG – 47.77 percent – have been dots, with 57 against Mumbai Indians, 67 against RCB and 48 against Warriorz.

Also, on the bowling front, barring Tanuja Kanwar, who has picked up five wickets, none of the Giants bowlers have contributed significantly.

With elimination almost on the horizon, Giants will look to pull up their socks before it gets too late.

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Marizanne Kapp /

Gujarat Giants /

Delhi Capitals /

Annabel Sutherland /

Meg Lanning /

Shafali Verma /

Veda Krishnamurthy /

Harleen Deol /

Beth Mooney

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Highlights: Vidarbha 170 all out vs Madhya Pradesh 47/1 | Tamil Nadu 146 all out vs Mumbai 45/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spurs’ Postecoglou issues social media warning as Sessegnon speaks out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  2. WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Form and captaincy of Smriti Mandhana has helped RCB ooze confidence, says Sophie Devine
    Mayank
  4. UPW vs GG Highlights, WPL 2024: Grace Harris fifty helps UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Defending champion MI gets Harmanpreet boost ahead of RCB clash
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: In-form Delhi Capitals looks to pile more misery on struggling Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  3. WPL 2024: Grace Harris’ attacking fifty helps UP Warriorz ease past Gujarat Giants
    Mayank
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinals Highlights: Vidarbha 170 all out vs Madhya Pradesh 47/1 | Tamil Nadu 146 all out vs Mumbai 45/2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Spurs’ Postecoglou issues social media warning as Sessegnon speaks out
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment