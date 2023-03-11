WPL 2023

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp takes five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants

Marizanne Kapp picked a five wicket haul for Delhi Capitals during its match against Gujarat Giants.

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 20:11 IST
11 March, 2023 20:11 IST
FILE PHOTO: Marizanne Kapp of Delhi Capitals picked five wickets against Gujarat Giants.

FILE PHOTO: Marizanne Kapp of Delhi Capitals picked five wickets against Gujarat Giants. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marizanne Kapp picked a five wicket haul for Delhi Capitals during its match against Gujarat Giants.

Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp picked up a five-wicket haul in the side’s Women’s Premier League match against Gujarat Giants at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE updates - Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Kapp ended her spell, completing the quota of four overs at once, with figures of five for 15 - the best in the WPL 2023. The South African started the innings with the new ball for Capitals and castled Sabbhineni Meghana off the second delivery.

In her second over, Kapp got the wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner off consecutive deliveries. She then trapped Harleen Deol leg before, the only Giants batter who got a double-digit score courtesy four boundaries.

Kapp completed the fifer with the wicket of Sushma Verma who was on two runs off nine deliveries. The all-rounder’s exploits saw Gujarat Giants reduced to 31/5 at the end of the PowerPlay, and then 33/6 by the end of the seventh over.

The five wickets against the Giants took Kapp’s total wickets tally in the Women’s Premier League 2023 to six.

Kapp’s was the third fifer of the 2023 season. The first two being completed by Capitals’ Tara Norris and Giants’ Kim Garth.

Read more stories on WPL 2023.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Slide shows

RCB vs UPW, WPL 2023: Healy records highest tournament score, Mandhana and RCB flop again - Match in Pictures

DC vs MI, WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians hammer Delhi Capitals to register hat-trick of wins - Match in Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us