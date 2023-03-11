Delhi Capitals’ Marizanne Kapp picked up a five-wicket haul in the side’s Women’s Premier League match against Gujarat Giants at the D.Y. Patil Stadium on Saturday.

Kapp ended her spell, completing the quota of four overs at once, with figures of five for 15 - the best in the WPL 2023. The South African started the innings with the new ball for Capitals and castled Sabbhineni Meghana off the second delivery.

In her second over, Kapp got the wickets of Laura Wolvaardt and Ashleigh Gardner off consecutive deliveries. She then trapped Harleen Deol leg before, the only Giants batter who got a double-digit score courtesy four boundaries.

Kapp completed the fifer with the wicket of Sushma Verma who was on two runs off nine deliveries. The all-rounder’s exploits saw Gujarat Giants reduced to 31/5 at the end of the PowerPlay, and then 33/6 by the end of the seventh over.

The five wickets against the Giants took Kapp’s total wickets tally in the Women’s Premier League 2023 to six.

Kapp’s was the third fifer of the 2023 season. The first two being completed by Capitals’ Tara Norris and Giants’ Kim Garth.