GG vs DC preview

Gujarat Giants, after a stuttering start to its campaign, takes on an undeterred Delhi Capitals in the ninth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Saturday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

While the Giants won its previous match against RCB, it lost its opening two matches against the Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Mumbai beat Gujarat by 143 runs after the latter fell like ninepins, chasing 208. Experienced batters like Ashleigh Gardner and Harleen Deol failed to open their accounts while the rest could manage single-digit scores. D. Hemalatha (28 off 23) was the lone exception.

Even though the Giants’ batters put up an improved show against the Warriorz, with Harleen scoring a quickfire 46 off 32, there emerged a familiar trope- the Gujarat batters misfired against the spinners.

With Sneh Rana taking over Gujarat’s captaincy from Beth Mooney, who has been ruled out of the tournament because of a calf injury, the Giants rose from the ashes against bottom-placed RCB. After an off day against the Warriorz, Sophia Dunkley scored the fastest fifty of the WPL, off just 18 balls. With Harleen also smashing 67, the Giants registered its first win of the WPL.

Meanwhile, the Giants would be delighted to have Laura Wolvaardt in the squad. It will give the top-order a much-needed cushioning.

In contrast, Delhi Capitals has been reaping the benefits of a splendid auction. The first match saw Capitals’ World Cup-winning captains — Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma — score 72 off 43 and 84 off 45, respectively, while Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 39 and 22, helping DC reach 223.

With its middle order in good form, DC piled on big scores in its game against UP Warriorz, despite Shafali falling early to Tahlia McGrath, with Rodrigues, Alice Capsey and Jess Jonassen helping the side to post a 200-plus total for the second successive time.

However, DC batters failed to sustain their momentum in their last match against Mumbai as a near-perfect bowling attack, led by the experienced spinner Saika Ishaque, did not allow them to capitalise on a good start given by Lanning. Saika took three wickets and received ample support from another spinner Hayley Matthews who helped bundle out DC for 105.

It is safe to say quality spin is an issue for the Capitals, and Gujarat’s bowlers would want to capitalise on that.

On the bowling front, the availability of USA pacer Tara Norris not only helps DC field five overseas players making use of the WPL’s policy but also gives it an edge.

Norris got a five-for in her first game, helping DC emerge victorious in its first match against RCB. In the following matches, however, experienced hands such as Shikha Pandey, Kapp, and Jonassen provided DC with crucial breakthroughs.

The Giants, meanwhile, will hope for a good show from its bowlers against DC because a win today would mean it is well on its way to the playoffs, despite losing two of its previous three matches.

As for DC, it may be an opportunity for the home girls Rodrigues and Hemalatha to get the big scores they have been building towards to close the gap with first placed -Mumbai Indians.

- Divyakriti Singh