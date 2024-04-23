MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, April 23: Former TN bowler Arun Kumar passes away

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on Tuesday, April 23. 

Published : Apr 23, 2024 18:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Former TN bowler Arun Kumar.
Former TN bowler Arun Kumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Former TN bowler Arun Kumar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CRICKET

Former TN bowler passes away

Former Tamil Nadu fast bowler K. Arun Kumar passed away on April 22.

He was 64. In a career spanning between 1984 and 1989, Arun Kumar played 13 First-Class matches and two List ‘A’ matches.

A feared fast bowler during his prime and an outstanding all-rounder, he was a popular and respected cricketer in the domestic circuit during the 80s. Arun Kumar was a member of the Tamil Nadu Team, which won the Ranji Trophy in 1988, defeating Railways. The TNCA, in a statement, condoled his demise and recalled his exemplary service to the game.

-Team Sportstar

