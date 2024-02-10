MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants names Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle

The 33-year-old Tahuhu was bought by Gujarat for Rs 30 lakhs.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 18:00 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand bowls in action.
FILE PHOTO: Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand bowls in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand bowls in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand pacer Lea Tahuhu was on Saturday named as replacement for Australia’s left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle by Gujarat Giants ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) starting on February 23.

The 33-year-old Tahuhu was bought by Gujarat for Rs 30 lakhs.

“Gujarat Giants (GG) named Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle for the upcoming edition of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024, starting February 23, 2024,” WPL said in a statement.

Tahuhu has represented New Zealand in 80 T20Is and 93 ODIs and has 78 and 109 wickets to her name in both the formats respectively.

Also read | IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants names Shamar Joseph as replacement for injured Wood

Cheatle, 25, was ruled out of the WPL after she underwent a medical procedure to remove skin cancer from her neck. She was picked up in the auction for Rs 30 lakhs.

Last season, the Giants finished at the bottom of the table after losing six out of its eight matches in the tournament.

The Giants will open its WPL campaign against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians on February 25 in Bengaluru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Lea Tahuhu /

WPL 2024 /

Gujarat Giants /

Lauren Cheatle

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 HFC, ISL 2023-24: Thapa goals gives lead to Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Hardik helps Karnataka keep Tamil Nadu on the backfoot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru faces Jamshedpur FC as battle for ISL playoffs intensifies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Lineups out! Patna Pirates takes on U Mumba; Bengal Warriors faces Telugu Titans in second game; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Akash Deep says “was expecting” his maiden India Test call-up vs England
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Tanay’s seven-wicket haul helps Hyderabad enforce follow-on against Nagaland
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. IND vs AUS Live Streaming Info, U-19 World Cup 2024 Final: When and where to watch India vs Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. U-19 Cricket World Cup: Most successful team; Full list of winners, runners-up
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants names Lea Tahuhu as replacement for Lauren Cheatle
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 HFC, ISL 2023-24: Thapa goals gives lead to Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24, Day 2: Hardik helps Karnataka keep Tamil Nadu on the backfoot
    S. Dipak Ragav
  3. Jordan vs Qatar LIVE score, AFC Asian Cup Final: JOR v QAT, Preview, team news and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru faces Jamshedpur FC as battle for ISL playoffs intensifies
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score: Lineups out! Patna Pirates takes on U Mumba; Bengal Warriors faces Telugu Titans in second game; PKL 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment