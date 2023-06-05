Magazine

WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli batting vs Australia - key stats, records

Virat Kohli was leading India when it won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in Australia in 2018–19.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 11:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli slammed his first Test century in over three years in March 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Ahmedabad.
Virat Kohli slammed his first Test century in over three years in March 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
Virat Kohli slammed his first Test century in over three years in March 2023 during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

With the second ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London between India and Australia just around the corner, both teams will be looking to secure their first-ever championship title.

The teams have faced each other in 106 Test matches, with Australia winning on 44 occasions and India on 32. The previous series between the two sides in March 2023 saw India walk away with a 2-1 win at home despite the last match ending in a draw.

India will hope to replicate its previous performance, in which Virat Kohli was the top scorer for India and finished second overall on the list of most runs in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022–23.

Kohli led India when it won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in Australia in 2018–19.

It was during the Australian tour in January 2012 that Kohli smashed his maiden Test hundred. In 24 matches against the Aussies, he has scored 1979 runs. Kohli has struck eight of his 28 Test centuries against Australia, the joint-fourth most against the opposition in whites.

Kohli’s figures against Australia in Test matches

Matches: 24; Runs: 1979; Average: 48.26; 100S: 8; 50s: 5; Highest score: 186

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
