India, on Sunday, got its ticket to the semifinal in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia after South Africa suffered a shock loss against The Netherlands.

Swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav has been instrumental— with ex-skipper Virat Kohli providing a helping hand— in India’s brilliant run in the tournament.

In the Super-12s stage, Suryakumar has amassed 225 runs in five innings and has a staggering average of 75 and sits second in the top run-getters list. He is just behind his compatriot Kohli who tops the list with 246 runs in five games.

India’s last Super-12s game was against Zimbabwe and the men in blue needed a win to cement their place at the top of their group. Suryakumar came in clutch with a quickfire 25-ball unbeaten 61 to help his side post a healthy 186/5 at the end of the first innings. The Indian bowlers followed suit and delivered a clinical performance to bundle out Zimbabwe for a paltry 115 and guided India to a massive win.

WV Raman, in an episode of Wednesdays with WV on Sportstar, gave his two cents about the batter’s dominance in this World Cup. “ He’s (Suryakumar) got patience and he’s also improved upon his temperament. What he’s done to matured into a fantastic batter is that he has been very clear about the hitting zone and has been very strong tactically,” he said.

“He’s making contact with the ball very close to him, one to one and a half feet to his left, right or just ahead of him. That’s the reason he’s able to play the kind of shots he’s been playing. He’s worked on his batting quite a lot, I have seen him work closely from the time he was in KKR. He’s just improving year after year. Although technically, he’s not a guy who’s caught up with the latest trend of holding the bat very tight and targeting just the leg side and that is helping him. His wrist is also fairly neutral and that’s the reason he’s able to play through the entire field at his disposal.” Raman added.