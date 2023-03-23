Cricket

ZIM vs NED: Zimbabwe’s Wessly Madhevere records 50th hat-trick in ODIs

The 22-year-old Madhevere claimed the hat-trick during Zimbabwe’s one-run win over the Netherlands in the second ODI in Harare.

Team Sportstar
23 March, 2023 20:07 IST
FILE PHOTO: Wessly Madhevere of Zimbabwe.

FILE PHOTO: Wessly Madhevere of Zimbabwe. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wessly Madhevere became the third Zimbabwe bowler to record an ODI hat-trick during the second ODI against the Netherlands in Harare on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Madhevere claimed the feat as Zimbabwe pipped the Netherlands by 1 run to level the three-match series 1-1. The part-time off-spinner dismissed Colin Ackermann (stumped), Teja Nidamanuru (bowled) and Paul van Meekeren (bowled) in the 44th over, reducing the Netherlands to 213 for six during its 271-run chase. He finished with figures of 9-0-36-3.

Eddo Brandes and Prosper Utseya are the other Zimbabweans to record a hat-trick in ODIs. Madhevere’s hat-trick was the 50th in ODIs - the first format to scale the mark.

The 22-year-old currently has 12 wickets from 28 ODIs. Opening the batting, Madhevere had earlier scored 43 in the match.

