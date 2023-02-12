ZIM vs WI 2nd Test, Day 1, LIVE score updates: Zimbabwe 70 for five at lunch against West Indies

The second and final Test of the series between Zimbabwe and West Indies begins on Sunday at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Who will win the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and West Indies?

PREVIEW:

In the first Test, played also in Bulawayo, host Zimbabwe saw off a late bid by West Indies to force an unlikely result on the last day’s play as it finished on 134 for six in its second innings of the drawn first test on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe was set 272 to win with 49 overs left on the final afternoon, but never seriously chased its target and was comfortably placed for the draw on 83-2 in the 23rd over before spin bowlers Gudakesh Motie (4-50) and Roston Chase (2-9) sent late flutters through the home dressing-room.

A draw had seemed the most likely result when rain hampered the start of the test with only 89 overs possible on the first two days after West Indies had opted to bat.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul set a new West Indies record of 336 runs for an opening test partnership on day three before declaring on 447-6.

Zimbabwe replied with 379-9, including an unbeaten 137 on debut from former England left-hander Gary Ballance, before they declared late on day four.

The visitors were 21-0 overnight and on the last day sought to score quickly, declaring on 203-5 after lunch, with Raymon Reifer posting 58 and Jermaine Blackwood 57.

Rain briefly delayed Zimbabwe’s second innings before Motie dismissed four of the top five batsmen with his career-best figures in his second test.

The second Test could prove decisive as both teams are likely to go for a win.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shannon Gabriel

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Innocent Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine(c), Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Brandon Mavuta, Wellington Masakadza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga

When and where to watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies second Test live streaming?

Zimbabwe vs West Indies will be Live streaming on the Fancode app and website. Zimbabwe vs West Indies will not be Live Telecast on TV in India.