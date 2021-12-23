Football Videos Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review The great turnaround story of Kerala Blasters FC continues in the ISL. Ivan Vukomanovic's men are now just a point behind the leader Mumbai FC. ANEESH DEY 23 December, 2021 18:39 IST ANEESH DEY 23 December, 2021 18:39 IST Kerala Blasters outplay Chennaiyin FC in southern derby - ISL match review Ferrando off to winning start at ATK Mohun Bagan at NorthEast United's expense Fun, games, bonding - Inside India Women's football team's Women's Asian Cup preparations Klopp, Conte react to controversial calls in Liverpool Tottenham Premier League clash Read more stories on Football Videos. More Videos Arindam Bhattacharya follows his roots to East Bengal Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine Chennaiyin beats Odisha; Tempers flare in Goa-Hyderabad stalemate - ISL match recap Arindam Bhattacharya remembers idol Oliver Kahn's farewell match in Kolkata Struggles continue for Kolkata clubs; SC East Bengal still winless, Habas exits ATK Mohun Bagan ATK Mohun Bagan drops points vs Bengaluru FC in Antonio Habas' final game Lionel Messi honoured in sky-high mural in Argentina Mumbai City's 'Game Of Thrones' inspired modus operandi - End all unbeaten streaks