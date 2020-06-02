Football Videos

Football has a great platform to support BLM: Heskey

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey praised Jadon Sancho after the Dortmund winger pledged his support to 'Black Lives Matter' during a Bundesliga match.

Chennai 02 June, 2020 11:02 IST
Jadon Sancho
