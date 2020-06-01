Football Football Former Brazil international to cycle 600km to raise money for poor Fred took off on a five-day, 600-kilometer cycle ride on Monday to come to the help of poor families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. AFP Rio de Janeiro 01 June, 2020 23:21 IST Fred during Brazil's group game against Cameroon in 2014 FIFA World Cup. - AFP Photo AFP Rio de Janeiro 01 June, 2020 23:21 IST Former Brazil international Fred took off on a five-day, 600-kilometer cycle ride on Monday to come to the help of poor families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.The 36-year-old announced on Twitter his “Tour de Fred” from the south eastern city of Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro, where he plays for Fluminense.He said he wants to “help 4,000 poor families” and vowed to donate a food basket for every kilometer he rides, while he has also launched an online campaign to collect donations.Fred left at dawn on Monday and is due to take dirt tracks and small roads to avoid main highways and the potential of crowds breaking social distancing rules in coming out to cheer him on. Italian FA chief hopeful small number of fans can attend games His final destination is Fluminense's training center close to the 2016 Rio Olympic Park.Fred scored 18 goals in 39 appearances for Brazil and played at the 2006 and 2014 World Cups. He helped Brazil to victory in the 2007 Copa America and 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup.Fred made his name in Europe for Lyon, helping the French side win Ligue 1 three years in a row from 2006-08.He returned home in 2009 and won two Brazilian titles with Fluminense.Fred was born in Teofilo Otini, close to Belo Horizonte, and began his career with local side America Mineiro.He has also played for Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro, the two biggest clubs from Belo Horizonte. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos