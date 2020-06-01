Football Football Coutinho wants Premier League return, claims agent Brazilian playmaker Coutinho has failed to hit the heights after his move to Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 21:25 IST Philippe Coutinho in action for Bayern Munich - Bongarts Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 21:25 IST Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho is dreaming of a return to the Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.The Brazilian playmaker has failed to make the desired impact at the Catalan club since his move in January 2018 for €145million from Liverpool. He was sent on loan to Bayern Munich at the start of 2019-20 season where he scored eight goals in 22 appearances before the coronavirus enforced break in March.READ | Black Lives Matter: Liverpool players take a knee in solidarity After having undergone surgery on his ankle in April, it looks unlikely that Bayern will extend his loan deal after choosing to not take up a €120m purchase option.The 27-year-old reportedly has several suitors from the Premier League in the form of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, where he scored 54 goals in five years at the club.His agent Joorachian claims his client is keen on a move back to England."He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point," Joorabchian told Sky Sports."It may not happen this year, it may happen this year but we don't know. We really have not discussed anything for now."However, Joorabchian insisted talks of Barca putting a €78million price tag on Coutinho, or asking for a €10m loan fee, are wide of the mark."I've never heard those figures, we've never discussed numbers, none of those figures have ever been discussed," he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos