Coutinho wants Premier League return, claims agent

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho is dreaming of a return to the Premier League, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazilian playmaker has failed to make the desired impact at the Catalan club since his move in January 2018 for €145million from Liverpool. He was sent on loan to Bayern Munich at the start of 2019-20 season where he scored eight goals in 22 appearances before the coronavirus enforced break in March.

After having undergone surgery on his ankle in April, it looks unlikely that Bayern will extend his loan deal after choosing to not take up a €120m purchase option.

The 27-year-old reportedly has several suitors from the Premier League in the form of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, where he scored 54 goals in five years at the club.

His agent Joorachian claims his client is keen on a move back to England.

"He has a desire to come back to the Premier League at some point," Joorabchian told Sky Sports.

"It may not happen this year, it may happen this year but we don't know. We really have not discussed anything for now."

However, Joorabchian insisted talks of Barca putting a €78million price tag on Coutinho, or asking for a €10m loan fee, are wide of the mark.

"I've never heard those figures, we've never discussed numbers, none of those figures have ever been discussed," he added.