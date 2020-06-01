Football Gladbach boss Rose supports Thuram's protest for George Floyd Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose has spoken in support of Marcus Thuram's protest for 'justice' for George Floyd. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 20:25 IST Team Sportstar 01 June, 2020 20:25 IST Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck Bundesliga player ignores virus protocols to hug 'life-saver' manager Martin O'Neill: Team executives can learn from The Last Dance More Videos Bundesliga: Contrasting emotions for Bremen, Leverkusen bosses after 4-1 scoreline Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle Facts and Fallout - The Bundesliga returns UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished Bundesliga is back- Matchday 26 Highlights Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter Lucien Favre: We missed our fans WATCH: Top 10 fastest goals in international football