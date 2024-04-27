MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets

Prior to this, LSG’s 180/2 against Chennai Super Kings on April 19 had been the highest successful chase in Lucknow.

Published : Apr 27, 2024 23:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action.
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals cruised to 199 in 19 overs on Saturday to register the highest successful chase in the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Prior to this, LSG’s 180/2 against Chennai Super Kings on April 19 had been the highest successful chase in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants, put into bat, put on 196/5 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stitched together a 115-run stand for the third wicket off 62 balls.

LSG vs RR HIGHLIGHTS

However, LSG skipper Rahul felt his side was around 20 runs away from a par score at the venue.

During the post-match interaction, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “We were left 20 runs behind. We didn’t get to an ideal start. We should look at getting as many runs as we can, despite the partnership between Hooda and me.”

In response, RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to an excellent start, with LSG getting the breakthrough only after 60 runs were up on the board. Although Riyan Parag couldn’t score big tonight (11-ball 14), a 121-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel saw the team through.

RR is all but through to the Playoffs now with eight wins from nine games.

Related Topics

Rajasthan Royals /

Lucknow Super Giants /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
  4. CSK vs SRH, IPL 2024: Indian spinners are not spinning the ball in shorter formats, says Muralitharan
    PTI
  5. IPL 2024: DC to miss Warner and Ishant against KKR, confirms assistant coach Amre
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs MI, IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan reprimanded, fined 10 per cent of match fee for breach of IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr LIVE score, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST, Ronaldo starts, Lineups, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals defeats Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: CSK batting coach Hussey bats for Jadeja to find form in time for T20 World Cup selection
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment