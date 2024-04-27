RR pulls off highest successful chase at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, beats LSG by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals cruised to 199 in 19 overs on Saturday to register the highest successful chase in the Indian Premier League at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Prior to this, LSG’s 180/2 against Chennai Super Kings on April 19 had been the highest successful chase in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants, put into bat, put on 196/5 in 20 overs. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda stitched together a 115-run stand for the third wicket off 62 balls.

LSG vs RR HIGHLIGHTS

However, LSG skipper Rahul felt his side was around 20 runs away from a par score at the venue.

During the post-match interaction, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “We were left 20 runs behind. We didn’t get to an ideal start. We should look at getting as many runs as we can, despite the partnership between Hooda and me.”

In response, RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to an excellent start, with LSG getting the breakthrough only after 60 runs were up on the board. Although Riyan Parag couldn’t score big tonight (11-ball 14), a 121-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel saw the team through.

RR is all but through to the Playoffs now with eight wins from nine games.