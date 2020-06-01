DFB to look into Sancho, Thuram, Mckennie protests after George Floyd death

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Thuram and Weston McKennie's protests made in the aftermath of George Floyd's death during Bundesliga matches at the weekend will be looked into by the DFB.

Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho removed his jersey to reveal a t-shirt bearing a handwritten message "justice for George Floyd", for which he received a booking. His team-mate Achraf Hakimi also revealed a similar message after Dortmund's fourth goal of the game.

READ | Rashford fears 'society more divided than ever' after George Floyd death

Earlier in the day, Borussia Monchengladbach's Thuram took a knee after scoring against Union Berlin, while Schalke's United States international McKennie wore a "justice for George Floyd" armband.

Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota last week, sparking protests and riots in many cities in the United States.

DFB control committee chairman Anton Nachreiner stated the tributes will be examined: "The DFB control body will attend to this issue in the coming days and scrutinise the circumstances of the case."

According to DFB regulations, such statements are prohibited.