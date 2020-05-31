Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Thuram takes a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement Marcus Thuram, whose father, French World Cup winner Lilian is outspoken on the subject of racism, took the opportunity to make a solitary statement. AFP BERLIN 31 May, 2020 21:42 IST Thuram scored twice as Borussia Moenchengladbach continued its push for a European place by thrashing Union Berlin 4-1. - REUTERS AFP BERLIN 31 May, 2020 21:42 IST Marcus Thuram made not only a footballing statement as he scored twice in the Bundesliga on Sunday, he also made a political one.The 22-year-old French striker scored twice as Borussia Monchengladbach continued its push for a European place by thrashing Union Berlin 4-1.Thuram continued his recent hot form when he headed his team's second goal after 41 minutes.READ| Werner leaving Leipzig like Bayern losing Lewandowski: Nagelsmann Thuram, whose father, French World Cup winner Lilian is outspoken on the subject of racism, took the opportunity to make a solitary statement.He knelt and bowed his head, echoing past protest by National Football League players in the US in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, an issue which has surged back into the headlines following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.Schalke's US midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband in Saturday's defeat to Werder Bremen bearing the words “Justice for George”. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos