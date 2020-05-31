Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt The result left Dortmund second on 60 points from 29 games with five rounds of matches remaining, seven behind champion and league leader Bayern Munich. Reuters PADERBORN 31 May, 2020 23:42 IST Jadon Sancho's hat-trick and goals from Hakimi, Marcel Schmelzer and Thorgan Hazard helped Dortmund complete a 6-1 rout of Paderborn. - TWITTER (@BVB) Reuters PADERBORN 31 May, 2020 23:42 IST Borussia Dortmund kept alive its slim title hopes in the Bundesliga after a hat-trick by England forward Jadon Sancho helped them to a 6-1 win at bottom team Paderborn on Sunday.The result left Dortmund second on 60 points from 29 games with five rounds of matches remaining, seven behind champion and league leader Bayern Munich. Paderborn remained rooted to the foot of the standings on 19 points.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupThe visitor missed a string of chances before Thorgan Hazard gave it a 54th-minute lead from close range and Sancho made it 2-0 three minutes later with a simple tap-in.Uwe Huenemeier pulled one back for Paderborn with a 72nd-minute penalty before Sancho scored Dortmund's third two minutes later with a fine left-foot shot and Achraf Hakimi drilled in the fourth in the 85th minute.ALSO READ| Highlights- Paderborn 1-6 BVB Marcel Schmelzer made it 5-1 with a close-range goal in the 89th and Sancho completed his hat-trick barely 60 seconds later as Paderborn fell apart in the closing stages, giving him time and space to steer the ball past keeper Leopold Zingerle. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos