Bundesliga Bundesliga LIVE: Monchegladbach eyes first-ever win vs Union Berlin Bundesliga LIVE: Catch latest updates, scores and commentary from the first Bundesliga match today between Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 May, 2020 18:18 IST Home of the Borussia Monchegladbach - TWITTER (@borussia_en) Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 May, 2020 18:18 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Sunday's Bundesliga matches between Borussia Monchengladbach and Union Berlin followed by Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn.Two fixtures lined up today. First up, Borussia Monchengladbach hosts Union Berlin. The starting XIs have been announced:Borussia Monchegladbach: Sommer, Herrman, Thuram, Stindl, Plea, Lainer, Hofmann, Bensebaini, Ginter, Elvedi, Neuhaus, Union Berlin: Gikiewicz; Friedrich, Schlotterbeck, Subotic; Trimmel, Lenz, Prömel, Gentner; Ingvartsen, Andersson, Bülter -->Important stats from the game (Courtesy: Bundesliga.com)Of the 52 teams Gladbach has faced in the Bundesliga, Union is the only one it is yet to beat.The Foals were top of the table when they met Union on Matchday 12, one point clear of Bayern. They now trail the league leader by nine points.Alassane Plea and Thuram have nine and eight Bundesliga goals respectively so far this season. Both have weighed in with eight assists.Union has come out on top of its two previous meetings with Gladbach, winning the reverse fixture and triumphing on penalties in the 2000/01 DFB Cup semifinals.Neven Subotic and Rose were teammates at Mainz. The former made his Bundesliga debut in the latter’s final German top-flight outing on 19 May 2007.Union leading marksman Andersson scored 12 times across each of his previous two full Bundesliga 2 campaigns. He is already on 11 after 28 rounds of Bundesliga fixtures.