Football Transfers Transfers Lille has 'multiple offers' for Premier League-linked Osimhen Victor Osimhen has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Lille, leading to the Ligue 1 club receiving offers for the forward. Rob Lancaster 31 May, 2020 20:39 IST Victor Osimhen, who has enjoyed an excellent debut season for Lille. - Getty Images Lille has received multiple offers for Victor Osimhen having rejected interest in the forward during January, according to owner Gerard Lopez.The Nigeria international only joined the Ligue 1 club from Sporting Charleroi prior to the 2019-20 season but is already being linked with a big-money move elsewhere.Osimhen has scored 18 goals in all competitions, including two in a Champions League campaign that saw Lille only register a solitary point as it finished bottom of Group H behind Valencia, Chelsea and Ajax.While the 21-year-old's agent recently claimed Napoli was the only club seriously interested, Lopez has revealed there are a number of suitors from three different leagues in Europe. "There are multiple offers," he told Sportsmail. "We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window."There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn't want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers]. There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him."READ | K League 1: Seongnam's Kis leaves sour taste for Seoul Lille stand to make a considerable profit on a player it reportedly paid €12million for last year; he has been linked with Premier League trio Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.The Gunners signed Nicolas Pepe from the same team in 2019 and Lopez expects somewhere close to the rumoured £72m (€80m) it received for the Ivory Coast forward."I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn't believe that we had the offers we had with [Nicolas] Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them," Lopez said."Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That's where we are."