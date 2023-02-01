Transfers

Chelsea signs Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day: Reports

Enzo became the most expensive Premier League signing, breaking the record of Jack Grealish, who had move to Manchester City for 100 million pounds.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 03:28 IST
01 February, 2023 03:28 IST
For Benfica, Enzo had four goals and seven assists this season and he is expected to fill in as the key attacking midfielder for the Blues.

For Benfica, Enzo had four goals and seven assists this season and he is expected to fill in as the key attacking midfielder for the Blues. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Enzo became the most expensive Premier League signing, breaking the record of Jack Grealish, who had move to Manchester City for 100 million pounds.

Chelsea has reportedly signed Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Portuguese side Benfica on the final day of the January transfer window in a deal until June, 2031 for a British record 105 million pounds.

The fee would eclipse the 100 million pounds Manchester City paid Aston Villa for England midfielder Jack Grealish in 2021.

The 22-year-old joined Benfica from River Plate for 10 million euros and impressed in the FIFA World Cup, scoring against Mexico. After winning the World Cup, Enzo became hot property in the transfer market while his club remained obdurate about his sale.

Updated Chelsea squad after January transfer window

Chelsea, under new owners, however, found a way to lure the midfielder to Stamford Bridge as he smashed transfer records.

For Benfica, Enzo had four goals and seven assists this season and he is expected to fill in as the key attacking midfielder for the Blues.

Follow all January deadline day stories here:

Read more stories on Transfers.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon

Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre

Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us