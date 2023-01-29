Transfer Market Deadline Day: Players expected to sign on January 31

Transfer market deadline day is a chaotic occasion, with clubs, and even players, on the look out for a quick fix, going into the end stage of domestic and continental competitions.

Here are some of the major player transfers expected to happen on the deadline of the first transfer window of 2023.

Keylor Navas

Ever since the arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Keylor Navas’s position at PSG has been reduced to a standby.

The Costa Rican legend might get a break from it with Premier League side Nottingham Forest looking set to nab the former Real Madrid man.

Navas would have to battle it out with Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson for the goalkeeping spot at Forest, if the deal goes through.

Cedric Soares

Arsenal’s Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares has tumbled down Mikel Arteta’s plans and has had his minutes severely affected.

A loan opportunity to fellow Premier League side Fulham is on cards, which would benefit all parties involved.

Harry Souttar

Australia’s defender #19 Harry Souttar eyes the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group D football match between Tunisia and Australia. | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA

Following a tremendous Qatar World Cup for Australia, Harry Souttar has seen his stock rise.

Now, Premier League side Leicester has come knocking at Stoke City for the services of the tall central defender. Souttar’s addition could rejuvenate Foxes struggling defensive line.

Caglar Soyuncu

Souttar’s potential arrival has pushed the buttons for the departure of current Leicester defender, Caglar Soyuncu to come under the radar of Atletico Madrid.

The Turkish centre-back could fit in well in Diego Simeone’s system, which has lost its defensive perfection this season.

Moises Caicedo

Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans in action with Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo. | Photo Credit: ANDREW BOYERS

Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo has been pushing his current club Brighton for a transfer out, with Arsenal and Chelsea in the hunt for the 21-year-old.

The Seagulls are adamant of holding on to Caicedo, but the chances of that happening are growing dim, with Premier League heavyweights circling in for its talented South American.

Konrad Laimer

Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer, left, challenges for the ball with Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich. | Photo Credit: Matthias Schrader

Bayern Munich’s raids of fellow Bundesliga teams shows no signs of slowing down, with the German giant setting itself to nab RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer.

The Austrian midfielder has been crucial in Leipzig’s title push this season.