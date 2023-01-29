Premier League Transfer news live: All ins and outs in January 2023, full list club-wise

The Premier League winter transfer window in January 2023 saw Chelsea desperate to make its mark, with a string of new players while Liverpool strengthened its arsenal with the addition of Cody Gakpo in front.

Even before the window began, the Premier League saw the exit of one of the greatest players to ever play football, Cristiano Ronaldo, from the league. Manchester United, his former club, terminated his contract prematurely just before Portugal’s first game in the FIFA World Cup.

With only a few days left for the winter window to close, here is the entire list of players who moved in or out of the Premier League: