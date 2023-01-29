La Liga winter transfer window: Complete list of ins and outs of players in January 2023

La Liga, unlike the Premier League, has not seen big money signings in the January 2023 winter transfer window. However, Barcelona has seen the departure of Memphis Depay as one of the key deals after the FIFA World Cup.

He will give Atletico more options up front after Portugal forward Joao Felix’s loan move to Chelsea earlier this month. Depay, who previously played for PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, joined Barca on a free transfer from Olympique Lyonnais in July 2021 on a two-year deal.

He played 42 games for the Barcelona, scoring 14 goals, but fell out of favour with manager Xavi Hernandez after the club signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski last year.

With only a few days left for the winter window to close, here is the entire list of players who moved in or out of La Liga so far: