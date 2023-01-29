Deadline day transfers: Suarez to Bruno, most impactful signings in the January winter window

Winter signings are some of the most challenging moves for footballers – primarily because of the time they get to prove themselves. Within just six months, players are often misjudged by fugacious fans of a sport that offers little patience for performances.

Before the January 2023 transfer window slams shut, here are five players who rose to the occasion in style, after moving to new clubs on deadline day:

Bruno Fernandes – Sporting Lisbon to Manchester United – 2020 – £54m

One player in the post-Alex Ferguson era, who has had an enormous impact on Manchester United’s performance is Bruno Fernandes.

While he has not won silverware with the side so far, he played a crucial role as Man United finished second in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Manchester is red: Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring in the Manchester derby, at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In three years at the Premier League club, Bruno Fernandes has over 100 goal contributions on 156 appearances so far. Initially donning the jersey once worn by Paul Scholes, the Portuguese has become the architect of attack for the Red Devils.

The midfielder has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award twice and the Premier League Player of the Month four times and continues to be a menace for the opposition defence.

Luis Suarez – Ajax Amsterdam to Liverpool – 2011

Luis Suarez took the No. 7 jersey at Liverpool – one famously donned by club legends, such as Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Keegan.

While his first season did not see him have an instant impact, he became a formidable striker eventually, at Anfield – pairing up with Daniel Sturridge.

In the 2013-4 season, he reached his peak at Liverpool, scoring 31 goals in 33 Premier League matches and winning the Golden Boot, becoming the first non-European to win it.

A formidable duo: Daniel Sturridge (R) of Liverpool and Luis Suarez (L) celebrate after scoring in the Merseyside derby. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

However, he left for Barcelona in 2014, where he created another legacy for himself in the years that followed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Dortmund to Arsenal – 2018

While Gabriel Jesus enjoys the limelight of an Arsenal striker at the moment, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stood on that stage once, having an instant impact on the English side.

In 13 Premier League appearances, the forward had 14 goal contributions (10 goals, 4 assists) as he went on to improve on his goal tally the next season, sharing the Golden Boot with Mohammed Salah.

Forged in silver: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates with the FA Cup Trophy after his brace guided the Gunners to winning the trophy in 2020. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He was instrumental in guiding the Gunners to FA Cup and FA Community Shield victories in 2020, wherein he scored in both finals.

Also Read Kieran Trippier extends Newcastle contract to 2025

Becoming the first Arsenal player to score a hat-trick in a European competition, the Gabonese was also responsible to guide his side to the Europa League final – the first European final in 12 years.

Though an out-of-favour Aubameyang left the Emirates under Mikel Arteta, he will always be a Gunner who struck on time.

Andrey Arshavin – Zenit St. Petersburg to Arsenal – 2009

Arsenal’s Champions League final heartbreak in 2006 will be etched in the memory of every fan of the club, but when the Gunners beat the same opponent Barcelona, five years later, it was a Russian who scored in the round of 16.

Andrey Arshavin may not have been one of the immortals in the club’s history, but his contribution was no less significant. Joining the Premier League side in 2009, he starred both as a striker and provided for Arsene Wenger’s side across four years at the club.

Fortress breached: Andrey Arshavin celebrates scoring at Liverpool’s home, Anfield, becoming the first Arsenal player to score four goals in any match since Júlio Baptista in 2007. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He scored 31 goals and provided 46 assists in 144 appearances for the club and remains the highest Russian goal scorer for a single club in the Premier League to date.

Jermain Defoe – West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur – 2004

Harry Redknapp’s Tottenham Hotspur was the last side that won silverware – the EFL League Cup in 2008. One of the most significant members of the squad was Jermain Defoe.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Harry Redknapp Manager of Tottenham Hotspur congratulates Jermaine Defoe during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at Upton Park on August 23, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Phil Cole

Though the English striker won the EFL Cup in his second spell, it was his initial move – from West Ham in the last hours of the winter transfer window – that set the stage for his glory under Redknapp.

In two spells at the club, he spent close to a decade at White Hart Lane and went on to become the sixth-highest goal scorer of all time at the club.