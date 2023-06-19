Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

You know where Mbappe wants to go: Guardiola

The PSG forward has a contract until 2024 but has told his club he will not extend it, and also plans to stay for one more season, meaning he can leave for free next summer.

Published : Jun 19, 2023 18:51 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.
France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP
infoIcon

France and PSG forward Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Pep Guardiola indicated Manchester City would not move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

“You know where he wants to go,” said the City coach at a golf tournament in Spain on Monday, alluding to Spanish side Real Madrid.

The PSG forward has a contract until 2024 but has told his club he will not extend it, and also plans to stay for one more season, meaning he can leave for free next summer.

Mbappe, 24, turned down Madrid to stay with PSG when Los Blancos tried to sign him last summer.

Guardiola, speaking at the Legends Trophy tournament in Emporda, in his native Catalonia, also said City was battling with his former side Barcelona over midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

READ: Bournemouth sacks manager O’Neil ahead of new season

The German midfielder is out of contract with City and Guardiola wants him to stay, but Barcelona is trying to lure him to La Liga.

“I know that Barcelona are interested -- and City are too,” said Guardiola, whose side won a historic treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

“I hope he stays with us. If he goes to Barca, it would be an extraordinary signing. We’re fighting for him to stay.

“I know that Barca want him, that Xavi has called him many times. If he signs for Barca, I’ll tell him that he will have a great time there.”

Related Topics

Pep Guardiola /

Manchester City /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 184/5 (43 overs); Stokes, Bairstow rebuild after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IDN 0-1 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Half-time as Argentina lead through a Paredes long-ranger, Messi not in matchday squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chhangte: With the hard work we put in, we deserved to win the Intercontinental Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. You know where Mbappe wants to go: Guardiola
    AFP
  5. Podcast: Young Turks - The stories of India’s men’s and women’s Junior Asia Cup winners
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Transfers

  1. You know where Mbappe wants to go: Guardiola
    AFP
  2. Messi yet to make a decision: PSG star’s father amid Saudi Arabia transfer rumours
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea signs Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on deadline day: Reports
    Reuters
  4. Wolves signs Brazilian midfielder Joao Gomes
    AFP
  5. Deadline day transfers: Suarez to Bruno, most impactful signings in the January winter window
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ashes LIVE Score, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: England 184/5 (43 overs); Stokes, Bairstow rebuild after Lunch
    Team Sportstar
  2. IDN 0-1 ARG; Friendly LIVE: Half-time as Argentina lead through a Paredes long-ranger, Messi not in matchday squad
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chhangte: With the hard work we put in, we deserved to win the Intercontinental Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. You know where Mbappe wants to go: Guardiola
    AFP
  5. Podcast: Young Turks - The stories of India’s men’s and women’s Junior Asia Cup winners
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment