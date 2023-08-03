MagazineBuy Print

Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura to play for boyhood club Sao Paulo until the end of 2023

The 30-year-old Moura came out of Sao Paulo’s academy and played for the club professionally between 2010-12.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 09:05 IST , Sao Paulo - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: Tottenham’s Lucas Moura pictured in 2019.
FILE PHOTO: Tottenham’s Lucas Moura pictured in 2019. | Photo Credit: Peter Dejong/AP
Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has joined his boyhood team, Sao Paulo, until the end of the year, the Brazilian club said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Moura came out of Sao Paulo’s academy and played for the club professionally between 2010-12. He won the Copa Sudamericana with Sao Paulo in his last match before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain, and then promised he would return. So far, he has 33 goals in 128 matches for the Brazilian club.

READ: Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the season after another knee operation

“This is a special moment in my career, truly special,” Moura said, according to a club statement. “It is time, I am back home!”

Brazilian media reported that Moura is expected to join the MLS after his contract with Sao Paulo expires.

Moura played in France between 2013-18 before joining Tottenham. He was a free agent after leaving the London club at the end of the season.

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
