Lionel Messi’s father Jorge has confirmed that the Paris Saint-Germain star is yet to take a call on his future amid rumours of a transfer to Saudi Arabia.

“There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel ends the league with PSG,” Jorge said in a statement on I nstagram.

A decision will only be taken after a proper analysis of the market situation once Messi’s contract with PSG ends on June 30. The Argentine will reportedly not activate the last 12 months of his three-year contract. He said, “Once the season is over, it will be time to analyse, see what is there, and then make a decision.”

The 35-year-old was suspended by PSG last week for an unauthorised trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador. Jorge criticised the media for gaining ‘notoriety’ by publishing rumours.

“There are always rumours and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed...”