Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht

The 26-year-old lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022 with Eintracht.

Published : Aug 05, 2023 08:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow, pictured in November 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow, pictured in November 2022. | Photo Credit: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow, pictured in November 2022. | Photo Credit: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP

Sevilla has signed Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, both clubs said on Friday.

The 26-year-old joined Eintracht in 2019 from Swiss Super League side Young Boys, with which he won two league titles.

READ: Milan signs American midfielder Musah from Valencia

At Eintracht, where Sow was one of the team’s key players, he lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022.

Sow made his Switzerland debut in September 2018 in a 6-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League, earning nearly 40 caps since then.

In 2021, he was called up for the Euro 2020, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where Switzerland was knocked out on penalties by Spain in the quarterfinals.

