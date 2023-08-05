Sevilla signs Swiss midfielder Sow from Eintracht

Sevilla has signed Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, both clubs said on Friday.

The 26-year-old joined Eintracht in 2019 from Swiss Super League side Young Boys, with which he won two league titles.

At Eintracht, where Sow was one of the team’s key players, he lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022.

Sow made his Switzerland debut in September 2018 in a 6-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League, earning nearly 40 caps since then.

In 2021, he was called up for the Euro 2020, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where Switzerland was knocked out on penalties by Spain in the quarterfinals.