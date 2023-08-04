Italian football clubs lost Rs. 33 thousand crore during Covid pandemic: Reports

Italian professional football clubs lost Rs. 33 thousand crore ($3.97 bn) between 2019 and 2022 due to COVID-19 and pandemic-related restrictions, according to an annual report.

According to the 2023 edition of ReportCalcio published by the Italian Football Federation, the top three divisions lost an average of Rs. 11 thousand crore per year during the Covid period, while their cumulative losses were Rs. 3,756 crore in 2018-19, before the pandemic.

Losses for the 2021-22 season alone, the last considered for this report, amounted to Rs. 13 thousand crore, “the worst ever recorded in the fifteen years that this annual report has been published,” it said.

The indebtedness of Italian professional football reached Rs. 51 thousand crore in 2021-22, a 4.4 per cent increase over one year.

The authors of the report welcomed the joint candidacy of Italy and Turkey to host Euro 2032 as “a unique opportunity” to increase ticketing revenue by modernising a fleet of notoriously outdated stadiums.

Ticketing revenue for all Italian professional football was Rs. 2314 crore in 2021-22, compared to Rs. 2059 crore a year earlier, but still far from the Rs. 3107 crore of 2018-19, the last season before the pandemic.

By comparison, Manchester United alone generated Rs. 1,147 crore in ticketing revenue in 2021-22, according to the Deloitte report.