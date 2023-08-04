Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy’s junior teams

Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday was also handed responsibility for the country’s Under-21 and Under-20 teams, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced.

“The integration of these teams will lead to applying the same styles and systems of play on the pitch as well as promoting and accelerating technical learning,” said the FIGC in a statement.

Mancini has been in charge of the senior team since May 2018 and led them to the European championships title in 2021.

He will now oversee the U21 and U20 squads, supported by a coach for each, respectively Carmine Nunziata and Attilio Lombardo, who has worked already as one of his assistants.