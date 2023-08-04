MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy’s junior teams

Mancini has been in charge of the senior team since May 2018 and led them to the European championships title in 2021.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 21:34 IST , ROME - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been given more power and responsibility.
Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been given more power and responsibility. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Italy coach Roberto Mancini has been given more power and responsibility. | Photo Credit: AP

Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday was also handed responsibility for the country’s Under-21 and Under-20 teams, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced.

“The integration of these teams will lead to applying the same styles and systems of play on the pitch as well as promoting and accelerating technical learning,” said the FIGC in a statement.

FA Community Shield: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola

Mancini has been in charge of the senior team since May 2018 and led them to the European championships title in 2021.

He will now oversee the U21 and U20 squads, supported by a coach for each, respectively Carmine Nunziata and Attilio Lombardo, who has worked already as one of his assistants.

Related stories

Related Topics

Roberto Mancini /

Italian Football Federation

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy’s junior teams
    AFP
  2. India 0-1 Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy updates: 3rd quarter begins; Malaysia beats China 5-1, Korea 1-1 Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 0-1 JPN; India looking for goal as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Parthib Gogoi’s hat-trick powers NorthEast United to a 4-0 rout vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy’s junior teams
    AFP
  2. Southgate understands anger over Henderson’s Saudi move
    AFP
  3. FA Community Shield: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola
    Reuters
  4. Pep Guardiola confirms Josko Gvardiol’s medical at Man City and praises his ‘beautiful’ name
    AP
  5. Leverkusen extends deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Roberto Mancini takes charge of Italy’s junior teams
    AFP
  2. India 0-1 Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy updates: 3rd quarter begins; Malaysia beats China 5-1, Korea 1-1 Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 0-1 JPN; India looking for goal as second half begins
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, August 4
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Parthib Gogoi’s hat-trick powers NorthEast United to a 4-0 rout vs Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment