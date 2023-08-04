MagazineBuy Print

Leverkusen extends deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026

The Spaniard who took over the then-struggling club in October last year, led Leverkusen to a sixth-place finish and a Europa League semifinal spot last season.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 18:04 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso looks on during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund. 
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso looks on during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.  | Photo Credit: AP
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso looks on during the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund.  | Photo Credit: AP

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has signed a two-year extension of his contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2026, the team said on Friday.

The Spaniard who took over the then-struggling club in October last year, led Leverkusen to a sixth-place finish and a Europa League semifinal spot last season.

Rashford eyes 40 goals in season and Rooney’s Man Utd record

“I am thankful for this faith that Bayer 04 puts in me,’ said Alonso, a former World Cup winner with Spain who is in his first senior coaching post.

“The fact that we have the same ideas and directions in sporting matters shows great proximity and faith between club bosses and myself.”

Leverkusen will again play in the Europa League this season.

