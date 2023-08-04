Leverkusen extends deal with coach Xabi Alonso to 2026

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has signed a two-year extension of his contract that will keep him at the Bundesliga club until 2026, the team said on Friday.
The Spaniard who took over the then-struggling club in October last year, led Leverkusen to a sixth-place finish and a Europa League semifinal spot last season.
Rashford eyes 40 goals in season and Rooney’s Man Utd record
“I am thankful for this faith that Bayer 04 puts in me,’ said Alonso, a former World Cup winner with Spain who is in his first senior coaching post.
“The fact that we have the same ideas and directions in sporting matters shows great proximity and faith between club bosses and myself.”
Leverkusen will again play in the Europa League this season.
