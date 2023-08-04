WATCH: Spain coach hopes to regain momentum with win against Switzerland

“I am totally focused on tomorrow’s game”, says underfire coach Jorge Vilda after Spain’s heavy defeat by Japan as it aims to make history by winning a Women’s World Cup knockout game for the first time against Switzerland on Saturday.

“Well, I am totally focused on tomorrow’s game, thinking about what is important, the team, my players, tomorrow’s game, and the rest is not the time to think about it. Switzerland have something very valuable which is that in three games nobody has managed to score a goal against them, and this means that defensively they are very strong. They have had good teams in front of them and those teams haven’t managed to do so. Then they have players who make the difference like Ramona (Bachmann), Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, (Géraldine) Reuteler. They have height, strength, and verticality in their game. They have a good goalkeeper. They are a very complete team and that’s why they are in the last 16.“ said Vilda.

“I know they’re going to give us a tight, tough game, that’s what we expect, and I know that we have a high-level opponent in front of us who will demand the best from us. “ he added.