Rashford eyes 40 goals in season and Rooney’s Man Utd record

Rooney tops the list of all-time scorers at Old Trafford with 253, but having recently signed a new five-year contract, 25-year-old Rashford looks in a good position to one day overhaul that tally.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 09:24 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after scoring his first and his sides third goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017 in Manchester, England.
File Photo: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after scoring his first and his sides third goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United celebrates with Wayne Rooney of Manchester United after scoring his first and his sides third goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017 in Manchester, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Marcus Rashford on Thursday predicted he could hit 40 goals this season, buoyed by hearing Wayne Rooney is backing him to break his Manchester United scoring record.

The 30 goals he scored last season moved him on to 123.

The 30 goals he scored last season moved him on to 123.

“You never know what’s going to happen, but I’m all about scoring goals and trying to make assists. There’s definitely a chance that it can happen,” said Rashford when asked about Rooney’s all-time United record.

Also Read: Man City braces for Arsenal assault in Community Shield

“I’ve actually spoken to Wayne about it - he wants me to do it. He said it would be good for me to do it as I’ve grown up at the club. Hopefully, I get the opportunity to try and make it happen.”

In an interview with former United defender Gary Neville on his  Overlap broadcast, Rashford said he believes he could hit 40 goals if he can stay fit in the forthcoming season.

“Before last season, I always said let’s get to 20 - for a winger a good benchmark,” he added.

“But this season, I’ve hit 30, so we have to try and push it now and go above and beyond.

“Towards the end of the season, I was struggling with a few injuries, and I probably wasn’t quite at it - that’s when the goals started to dry up a little bit.

“If I can keep that side of it under control, I feel like I can go on and get 35 or 40.”

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Wayne Rooney /

Marcus Rashford

