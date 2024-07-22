MagazineBuy Print

Which country has won the most medals in Olympic history?

USA has finished with the most medals in 16 Olympics so far, making it the most successful team in the history of the Summer Games.

Published : Jul 22, 2024 16:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Michael Phelps of the United States after winning the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games gold medal.
Michael Phelps of the United States after winning the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games gold medal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Michael Phelps of the United States after winning the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games gold medal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics is set to take place from July 26 to August 11 in Paris and 16 other cities in France.

The quadrennial event will be hosted in the French capital for the third time after 1900 and 1924 - the second city to have hosted three Olympiads after London (1908, 1948, 2012)USA has finished with the most medals in 16 Olympics so far, making it the most successful team in the history of the Summer Games.

USA has won a total of 3,105 medals, the most won by an team. It’s swimmer Michael Phelps has won the most Olympic medals in the history of the competition. Phelps has won 28 medals across five editions between 2000 and 2016.

Here are the countries with the most Olympic Games medals across all editions:

  • USA - 3105 medals
  • Soviet Union - 1204 medals
  • Germany - 1211 medals
  • France - 1040 medals
  • UK - 1035 medals
  • China - 900 medals
  • Italy - 885 medals
  • Russia - 779
  • Sweden - 740
  • Japan - 690 medals

All you need to know about Paris 2024

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
