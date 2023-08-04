MagazineBuy Print

Southgate understands anger over Henderson’s Saudi move

The former Liverpool captain has followed other global stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the oil-rich Gulf state.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 21:06 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Gareth Southgate and Jordan Henderson of England.
FILE PHOTO: Gareth Southgate and Jordan Henderson of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gareth Southgate and Jordan Henderson of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate says he understands the criticism directed at Jordan Henderson, a vocal supporter of the LGBT community, following his move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq.

The former Liverpool captain has followed other global stars including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the oil-rich Gulf state.

The influx has taken place despite frequent criticism that Saudi Arabia’s lavish spending amounts to “sportswashing” -- an attempt to shift the focus from its record on human rights.

Homosexuality is outlawed in Saudi Arabia, prompting questions over how Henderson, 33, can play for a club in the Middle Eastern nation while upholding his support for gay rights.

Pride in Football, a network of LGBT+ fan groups, said the England midfielder had “lost the respect of so many people who valued and trusted” him.

ALSO READ | FA Community Shield: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola

But Southgate said the England midfielder’s beliefs had not changed.

“I don’t think he’s changing his view on what he believes in,” he told Talksport radio. “So now we’re in a complex world where, what are we saying, nobody should go to (Saudi-funded) Newcastle?

“Should nobody work for companies that the Saudis own in London or should nobody buy oil from the Saudis?

“I think it’s very complicated. I completely understand the argument of, you know, you’ve supported the LGBTQ community and I can understand why they would have a really strong view on it.

“I think it’s so difficult to say, you know, ‘Is Henderson saying he doesn’t support that community anymore?’ Well no, he isn’t, but of course people are going to say his actions are the reverse of that.”

Southgate said the midfielder had previously expressed concerns to him over whether the move could affect his continued involvement with England.

“I spoke to him in the summer,” said Southgate. “The question he wanted to know was, ‘If I move here, are you going to automatically rule me out?’.

“We would be stupid to do that. Why would we rule anyone out based on where they are playing? We have got to see how they are playing.”

But Southgate admitted: “Henderson won’t be playing in the Premier League. He won’t play in the Champions League, which is the easiest assessment for the level he is playing at.”

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
