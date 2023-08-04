Durand Cup 2023: Parthib Gogoi’s hat-trick powers NorthEast United to a 4-0 rout vs Shillong Lajong

NorthEast United FC got its Durand Cup campaign off to a flying start with a fluent 4-0 victory in the North East derby over Shillong Lajong, here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday evening.

Assam boy Parthib Gogoi scored his first hat-trick at the senior level, adding to the joy of home supporters as the Highlanders took pole position in Group D.

The Highlanders appeared the more organized side from the moment the referee blew his whistle and it finally paid dividends in the 26th minute.

Rochharzela turned his marker and made a run inside the top of the box to unleash a pile-driver which dipped under slippery ground conditions in front of Shillong keeper Neithovilie Chalieu.

The custodian managed to parry it away feebly but it fell on a platter for a lurking Parthib who lobbed the ball over Chalieu to open the scoring.

The lead was doubled when Romain Philippoteaux converted a penalty after he was brought down by Shillong defender Kenstar Kharshong through a late challenge.

Both coaches, Spaniard Juan Pedro Ben Ali Hammou and Shillong’s Bobby Lyngdoh Nongbet kept ringing in the changes at the hour mark, but it was NEUFC which reaped the dividends, thanks to Parthib’s awareness inside the box and clinical finishing.

Konsam Phalguni Singh combined with substitute Gani Ahmmed Nigam on the right, with the latter fending off his marker to cross it to Parthib, who then tapped in for the third. The local lad completed his hattrick when Philippoteaux combined with Jithin on the left flank and the final cross saw Parthib beat Chalieu for the third time.

The win will be crucial for the Indian Super League side with the team facing Downtown Heroes of Kashmir in its next game. For Shillong Lajong, it will be an important lesson before its faces another ISL club, FC Goa, in four days.