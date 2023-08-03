Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant downs Bangladesh Army 5-0 in opener

Mohun Bagan Super Giant eased its way past the Bangladesh Army team by a 5-0 margin to open its Group A campaign for the 132nd Durand Cup on a strong note, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

Preferring to rest most of its senior team players, Mohun Bagan took control of the proceedings right from the start and found the lead in the 14th minute off a Liston Colaco goal. The new season seemed to provide a good start to Colaco, who had remained off colour for a greater part of the previous season.

Mohun Bagan doubled the lead in the 29th minute off a penalty converted by Manvir Singh, who was the other first team player making his way back after a prolonged injury layoff . The third goal came in the 40th minute when Suhail Ahmed Bhat scored from a Colaco assist.

Bangladesh Army was reduced to 10 men in the injury time (45+3) when its defender Mijanur Rahaman was sent off following his second booking of the match. Mohun Bagan continued the scoring process in the second half with Lalrinliana Hnamte finding the target in the 58th minute.

Substitute Kiyan Nassiri made it 5-0 in the 89th minute from a rebound after Colaco’s attempt was blocked by the Bangladesh Army goalkeeper Ashraful Rana.