Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant downs Bangladesh Army 5-0 in opener

Preferring to rest most of its senior team players, Mohun Bagan took control of the proceedings right from the start and found the lead in the 14th minute off a Liston Colaco goal.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 20:16 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring a goal.
Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media Team
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan players celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media Team

Mohun Bagan Super Giant eased its way past the Bangladesh Army team by a 5-0 margin to open its Group A campaign for the 132nd Durand Cup on a strong note, at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Thursday.

Preferring to rest most of its senior team players, Mohun Bagan took control of the proceedings right from the start and found the lead in the 14th minute off a Liston Colaco goal. The new season seemed to provide a good start to Colaco, who had remained off colour for a greater part of the previous season.

Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know; Schedule, groups, live streaming info

Mohun Bagan doubled the lead in the 29th minute off a penalty converted by Manvir Singh, who was the other first team player making his way back after a prolonged injury layoff . The third goal came in the 40th minute when Suhail Ahmed Bhat scored from a Colaco assist.

Bangladesh Army was reduced to 10 men in the injury time (45+3) when its defender Mijanur Rahaman was sent off following his second booking of the match. Mohun Bagan continued the scoring process in the second half with Lalrinliana Hnamte finding the target in the 58th minute.

Substitute Kiyan Nassiri made it 5-0 in the 89th minute from a rebound after Colaco’s attempt was blocked by the Bangladesh Army goalkeeper Ashraful Rana.

The result
Mohun Bagan SG 5 (Colaco 14, Manvir 29 –pen, Bhat 40, Hnamte 58, Nassiri 89) bt Bangladesh Army 0.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs WI Live Score 1st T20I: King, Mayers give quick start to West Indies vs India; WI 29/0 (4)
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs China LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Lineups out; Akashdeep, Mandeep lead attack
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant downs Bangladesh Army 5-0 in opener
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. India vs China Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Lineups out; Malaysia, Korea win
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs China LIVE Streaming Info Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Preview, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
