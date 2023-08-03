Jamshedpur FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced its 27-member squad for the Durand Cup 2023 on Thursday.

The team will play under the guidance of Steven Dias, the Head Coach for this tournament, who highlighted the importance of the Durand Cup in the development of the squad.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Durand Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC will compete in Group B with Mumbai City FC, Mohammedan Sporting & Indian Navy. The venue for Group B is Kolkata and the matches will be distributed between the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Mohun Bagan Ground.

The tournament is set to be played between August 3 to September 3 in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The teams have been organized into six groups, with each group consisting of four teams.

Six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the knockout stage. A total of 43 games will be played.