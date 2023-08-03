MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamshedpur FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup

Jamshedpur FC will compete in Group B with Mumbai City FC, Mohammedan Sporting and Indian Navy.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 17:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jamshedpur FC will play under the guidance of Steven Dias, the Head Coach for this tournament.
Jamshedpur FC will play under the guidance of Steven Dias, the Head Coach for this tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Jamshedpur FC will play under the guidance of Steven Dias, the Head Coach for this tournament. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC announced its 27-member squad for the Durand Cup 2023 on Thursday.

The team will play under the guidance of Steven Dias, the Head Coach for this tournament, who highlighted the importance of the Durand Cup in the development of the squad.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about Durand Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC will compete in Group B with Mumbai City FC, Mohammedan Sporting & Indian Navy. The venue for Group B is Kolkata and the matches will be distributed between the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan and Mohun Bagan Ground. 

The tournament is set to be played between August 3 to September 3 in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. The teams have been organized into six groups, with each group consisting of four teams.

Six group winners and the two best second-placed sides will make the knockout stage. A total of 43 games will be played.

Odisha FC Durand Cup Squad
Goalkeepers
1. Mohit Singh Dhami
2. Ayush Jena
3. Luckystar Lawai
4. Raj Boro
Defenders
5. Johnson Mathews
6. Pallujam Rohan Singh
7. Sairem Sital Singh
8. Rosangzuala
9. Zonunpuia
10. Kishan Sardar
11. Meraimayum Raju
Midfielders
12. Moirangthem Marjit Singh
13. Phijam Vikas Singh
14. Sekh Sahil
15. Armash Ansari
16. Ashley Koli
17. Amzard Khan
18. Mohammad Sanan K
19. Asem Maingou Singh
20. Bhaskar Chhetri
21. Chawngthu Lalriathpuia
22. Ningthoujam Mahesh Singh
23. Laishram Rameshor Meetei
24. Sonam Tsewang
Forwards
25. Bivan Jyoti Laskar
26. Sadhu Marndi
27. Alvies Bastink

Related Topics

Durand Cup /

Durand Cup 2023 /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 2-1 JPN, Korea leads in final period; India vs China at 8:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live score, Final: East spinners restrict South to 328/8 in 50 overs; Kunnumal scores hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Mohun Bagan vs Bangladesh Army score, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 5:45 PM IST; MBSG, Army lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army LIVE streaming info, Durand Cup 2023: When, where to watch; Preview; Telecast details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Jamshedpur FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tom Brady becomes minority owner of Birmingham City
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea’s Nkunku injures knee, Pochettino refuses to blame pitch
    Reuters
  4. Weah off the mark as Juventus beats Real Madrid
    AFP
  5. Tottenham midfielder Bryan Gil undergoes groin surgery
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamshedpur FC announces 22-member squad for Durand Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Korea vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: KOR 2-1 JPN, Korea leads in final period; India vs China at 8:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live score, Final: East spinners restrict South to 328/8 in 50 overs; Kunnumal scores hundred
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Mohun Bagan vs Bangladesh Army score, Durand Cup 2023: Kick-off at 5:45 PM IST; MBSG, Army lineups out
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Bangladesh Army LIVE streaming info, Durand Cup 2023: When, where to watch; Preview; Telecast details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment