Durand Cup 2023 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 12, Final on September 3

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set to take place between August 3 and September 3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Bangladesh Army at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in the tournament’s opening game.

The Durand Cup, which was first played in 1888, is the oldest football competition still in existence in Asia and the third-oldest in the world. There are 24 teams in this year’s event, four more than in the year before, including 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams.

The tournament will be held across three cities, Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar.

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan Ground and the East Bengal Ground will be the stadiums to host the tournament in Kolkata.

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will play host in Guwahati, while the Sports Authority of India Stadium will host the matches in Kokrajhar.

Durand Cup 2023 groups

The 24 teams in the tournament have been divided into the following groups:

Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC

Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC

Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters

Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters Group D: Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong

Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services

Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services Group F: Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United

Durand Cup 2023 complete schedule

Mohun Bagan will be playing the opening match of the Durand Cup 2023 and East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan will be played on August 12, 2023.

The complete schedule of Durand Cup 2023 is as follows:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Time Venue 03/08/2023 Mohun Bagan SG Bangladesh Army FT 5:45 pm VYBK 04/08/2023 Northeast United FC Shillong Lajong 6:00 pm IGAS 05/08/2023 Bodoland FC Rajasthan United 2:30 pm SAI 05/08/2023 Mohammedan SC Mumbai City FC 4:45 pm KBK 06/08/2023 Delhi FC Hyderabad FC 2:30 pm IGAS 06/08/2023 East Bengal FC Bangladesh Army FT 4:45 pm VYBK 07/08/2023 Odisha FC Indian Army FT 3:00 pm SAI 07/08/2023 Mohun Bagan SG Roundglass Punjab FC 6:00 pm KBK 08/08/2023 FC Goa Shillong Lajong FC 3:00 pm IGAS 08/08/2023 Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC 6:00 pm VYBK 09/08/2023 Delhi FC Tribhuvan Army FC 2:30 pm SAI 09/08/2023 Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Air Force FT 4:45 pm KBK 10/08/2023 Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC 3:00 pm IGAS 10/08/2023 Roundglass Punjab FC Bangladesh Army FT 6:00 pm VYBK 11/08/2023 Mohammedan SC Indian Navy FT 3:00 pm KBK 11/08/2023 Odisha FC Rajasthan United FC 6:00 pm SAI 12/08/2023 Northeast United FC FC Goa 2:30 pm IGAS 12/08/2023 Mohun Bagan SG East Bengal FC 4:45 pm VYBK 13/08/2023 Kerala Blasters FC Gokulam Kerala FC 2:30 pm MBG 13/08/2023 Downtown Heroes FC Shillong Lajong FC 4:45 pm SAI 14/08/2023 Chennaiyin FC Tribhuvan Army FC 3:00 pm IGAS 14/08/2023 Bengaluru FC Indian Air Force FT 6:00 pm KBK 16/08/2023 FC Goa Downtown Heroes FC 3:00 pm IGAS 16/08/2023 East Bengal FC Roundglass Punjab FC 6:00 pm KBK 17/08/2023 Jamshedpur FC Indian Navy FT 3:00 pm MBG 17/08/2023 Bodoland FC Indian Army FT 6:00 pm SAI 18/08/2023 Delhi FC Chennaiyin FC 3:00 pm IGAS 18/08/2023 Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters FC 6:00 pm KBK 19/08/2023 Mumbai City FC Indian Navy FT 2:30 pm VYBK 19/08/2023 Bodoland FC Odisha FC 4:45 pm SAI 20/08/2023 Northeast United FC Downtown Heroes FC 2:30 pm IGAS 20/08/2023 Mohammedan SC Jamshedpur FC 4:45 pm KBK 21/08/2023 Kerala Blasters FC Indian Air Force FT 3:00 pm EBG 21/08/2023 Rajasthan United FC Indian Army FT 6:00 pm SAI 22/08/2023 Hyderabad FC Tribhuvan Army FC 3:00 pm IGAS 22/08/2023 Bengaluru FC Gokulam Kerala FC 6:00 pm KBK 24/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm SAI 25/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm VYBK 26/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm IGAS 27/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm VYBK 29/08/2023 Winner of QF 1 Winner of QF 2 4:00 pm VYBK 31/08/2023 Winner of QF 3 Winner of QF 4 4:00 pm VYBK 03/09/2023 Winner of SF 1 Winner of SF 2 4:00 pm VYBK

The stadiums above are as follows: