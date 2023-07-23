MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

_DSC9226.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 12, Final on September 3

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan Ground and the East Bengal Ground will be the stadiums to host the tournament in Kolkata.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 20:08 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Durand Cup, which was first played in 1888, is the oldest football competition still in existence in Asia and the third-oldest in the world. 
The Durand Cup, which was first played in 1888, is the oldest football competition still in existence in Asia and the third-oldest in the world.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Durand Cup, which was first played in 1888, is the oldest football competition still in existence in Asia and the third-oldest in the world.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set to take place between August 3 and September 3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Bangladesh Army at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in the tournament’s opening game.

The Durand Cup, which was first played in 1888, is the oldest football competition still in existence in Asia and the third-oldest in the world. There are 24 teams in this year’s event, four more than in the year before, including 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams.

The tournament will be held across three cities, Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar.

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan Ground and the East Bengal Ground will be the stadiums to host the tournament in Kolkata.

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will play host in Guwahati, while the Sports Authority of India Stadium will host the matches in Kokrajhar.

Durand Cup 2023 groups

The 24 teams in the tournament have been divided into the following groups:

  • Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC
  • Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters
  • Group D: Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong
  • Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services
  • Group F: Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United

Durand Cup 2023 complete schedule

Mohun Bagan will be playing the opening match of the Durand Cup 2023 and East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan will be played on August 12, 2023.

The complete schedule of Durand Cup 2023 is as follows:

Date Team 1 Team 2 Time Venue
03/08/2023 Mohun Bagan SG Bangladesh Army FT 5:45 pm VYBK
04/08/2023 Northeast United FC Shillong Lajong 6:00 pm IGAS
05/08/2023 Bodoland FC Rajasthan United 2:30 pm SAI
05/08/2023 Mohammedan SC Mumbai City FC 4:45 pm KBK
06/08/2023 Delhi FC Hyderabad FC 2:30 pm IGAS
06/08/2023 East Bengal FC Bangladesh Army FT 4:45 pm VYBK
07/08/2023 Odisha FC Indian Army FT 3:00 pm SAI
07/08/2023 Mohun Bagan SG Roundglass Punjab FC 6:00 pm KBK
08/08/2023 FC Goa Shillong Lajong FC 3:00 pm IGAS
08/08/2023 Mumbai City FC Jamshedpur FC 6:00 pm VYBK
09/08/2023 Delhi FC Tribhuvan Army FC 2:30 pm SAI
09/08/2023 Gokulam Kerala FC Indian Air Force FT 4:45 pm KBK
10/08/2023 Hyderabad FC Chennaiyin FC 3:00 pm IGAS
10/08/2023 Roundglass Punjab FC Bangladesh Army FT 6:00 pm VYBK
11/08/2023 Mohammedan SC Indian Navy FT 3:00 pm KBK
11/08/2023 Odisha FC Rajasthan United FC 6:00 pm SAI
12/08/2023 Northeast United FC FC Goa 2:30 pm IGAS
12/08/2023 Mohun Bagan SG East Bengal FC 4:45 pm VYBK
13/08/2023 Kerala Blasters FC Gokulam Kerala FC 2:30 pm MBG
13/08/2023 Downtown Heroes FC Shillong Lajong FC 4:45 pm SAI
14/08/2023 Chennaiyin FC Tribhuvan Army FC 3:00 pm IGAS
14/08/2023 Bengaluru FC Indian Air Force FT 6:00 pm KBK
16/08/2023 FC Goa Downtown Heroes FC 3:00 pm IGAS
16/08/2023 East Bengal FC Roundglass Punjab FC 6:00 pm KBK
17/08/2023 Jamshedpur FC Indian Navy FT 3:00 pm MBG
17/08/2023 Bodoland FC Indian Army FT 6:00 pm SAI
18/08/2023 Delhi FC Chennaiyin FC 3:00 pm IGAS
18/08/2023 Bengaluru FC Kerala Blasters FC 6:00 pm KBK
19/08/2023 Mumbai City FC Indian Navy FT 2:30 pm VYBK
19/08/2023 Bodoland FC Odisha FC 4:45 pm SAI
20/08/2023 Northeast United FC Downtown Heroes FC 2:30 pm IGAS
20/08/2023 Mohammedan SC Jamshedpur FC 4:45 pm KBK
21/08/2023 Kerala Blasters FC Indian Air Force FT 3:00 pm EBG
21/08/2023 Rajasthan United FC Indian Army FT 6:00 pm SAI
22/08/2023 Hyderabad FC Tribhuvan Army FC 3:00 pm IGAS
22/08/2023 Bengaluru FC Gokulam Kerala FC 6:00 pm KBK
24/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm SAI
25/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm VYBK
26/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm IGAS
27/08/2023 TBD TBD 6:00 pm VYBK
29/08/2023 Winner of QF 1 Winner of QF 2 4:00 pm VYBK
31/08/2023 Winner of QF 3 Winner of QF 4 4:00 pm VYBK
03/09/2023 Winner of SF 1 Winner of SF 2 4:00 pm VYBK

The stadiums above are as follows:

  • VYBK - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
  • MBG - Mohun Bagan Ground
  • EBG - East Bengal Ground
  • KBK - Kishore Bharati Krirangan
  • SAI - Sports Authority of India Stadium
  • IGAS - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium

Related Topics

Durand Cup /

Indian football /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

East Bengal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND A loses fourth wicket, needs 196 in 25 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 12, Final on September 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy: East Zone has its hands full against a strong Central Zone
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Siraj fifer helps India to 183-run lead against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns, casts doubts on planned resumption
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 12, Final on September 3
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: All you need to know about Indian football’s oldest tournament, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC signs Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen on a one-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sunil Chhetri: ‘To break into top-10 in Asia, India needs players better than me’
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  5. SAFF Championship 2023: Defending champion India drawn with Bangladesh in U16 and U19 categories
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Live Score Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final: IND A loses fourth wicket, needs 196 in 25 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 12, Final on September 3
    Team Sportstar
  3. Deodhar Trophy: East Zone has its hands full against a strong Central Zone
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 4: Siraj fifer helps India to 183-run lead against West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs AUS, 4th Test Live Score, Day 5 Updates: Rain returns, casts doubts on planned resumption
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment