Durand Cup 2023 Full Schedule: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on August 12, Final on September 3

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup is set to take place between August 3 and September 3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Bangladesh Army at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium in the tournament’s opening game.
The Durand Cup, which was first played in 1888, is the oldest football competition still in existence in Asia and the third-oldest in the world. There are 24 teams in this year’s event, four more than in the year before, including 12 Indian Super League (ISL) teams.
The tournament will be held across three cities, Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar.
The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Mohun Bagan Ground and the East Bengal Ground will be the stadiums to host the tournament in Kolkata.
The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium will play host in Guwahati, while the Sports Authority of India Stadium will host the matches in Kokrajhar.
Durand Cup 2023 groups
The 24 teams in the tournament have been divided into the following groups:
- Group A: Bangladesh Army, East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC
- Group B: Indian Navy, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC
- Group C: Bengaluru FC, Gokulam Kerala, Indian Air Force, Kerala Blasters
- Group D: Downtown Heroes, FC Goa, NorthEast United FC, Shillong Lajong
- Group E: Chennaiyin FC, Delhi FC, Hyderabad FC, Nepal Services
- Group F: Bodoland, Indian Army, Odisha FC, Rajasthan United
Durand Cup 2023 complete schedule
Mohun Bagan will be playing the opening match of the Durand Cup 2023 and East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan will be played on August 12, 2023.
The complete schedule of Durand Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Date
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Time
|Venue
|03/08/2023
|Mohun Bagan SG
|Bangladesh Army FT
|5:45 pm
|VYBK
|04/08/2023
|Northeast United FC
|Shillong Lajong
|6:00 pm
|IGAS
|05/08/2023
|Bodoland FC
|Rajasthan United
|2:30 pm
|SAI
|05/08/2023
|Mohammedan SC
|Mumbai City FC
|4:45 pm
|KBK
|06/08/2023
|Delhi FC
|Hyderabad FC
|2:30 pm
|IGAS
|06/08/2023
|East Bengal FC
|Bangladesh Army FT
|4:45 pm
|VYBK
|07/08/2023
|Odisha FC
|Indian Army FT
|3:00 pm
|SAI
|07/08/2023
|Mohun Bagan SG
|Roundglass Punjab FC
|6:00 pm
|KBK
|08/08/2023
|FC Goa
|Shillong Lajong FC
|3:00 pm
|IGAS
|08/08/2023
|Mumbai City FC
|Jamshedpur FC
|6:00 pm
|VYBK
|09/08/2023
|Delhi FC
|Tribhuvan Army FC
|2:30 pm
|SAI
|09/08/2023
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|Indian Air Force FT
|4:45 pm
|KBK
|10/08/2023
|Hyderabad FC
|Chennaiyin FC
|3:00 pm
|IGAS
|10/08/2023
|Roundglass Punjab FC
|Bangladesh Army FT
|6:00 pm
|VYBK
|11/08/2023
|Mohammedan SC
|Indian Navy FT
|3:00 pm
|KBK
|11/08/2023
|Odisha FC
|Rajasthan United FC
|6:00 pm
|SAI
|12/08/2023
|Northeast United FC
|FC Goa
|2:30 pm
|IGAS
|12/08/2023
|Mohun Bagan SG
|East Bengal FC
|4:45 pm
|VYBK
|13/08/2023
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|2:30 pm
|MBG
|13/08/2023
|Downtown Heroes FC
|Shillong Lajong FC
|4:45 pm
|SAI
|14/08/2023
|Chennaiyin FC
|Tribhuvan Army FC
|3:00 pm
|IGAS
|14/08/2023
|Bengaluru FC
|Indian Air Force FT
|6:00 pm
|KBK
|16/08/2023
|FC Goa
|Downtown Heroes FC
|3:00 pm
|IGAS
|16/08/2023
|East Bengal FC
|Roundglass Punjab FC
|6:00 pm
|KBK
|17/08/2023
|Jamshedpur FC
|Indian Navy FT
|3:00 pm
|MBG
|17/08/2023
|Bodoland FC
|Indian Army FT
|6:00 pm
|SAI
|18/08/2023
|Delhi FC
|Chennaiyin FC
|3:00 pm
|IGAS
|18/08/2023
|Bengaluru FC
|Kerala Blasters FC
|6:00 pm
|KBK
|19/08/2023
|Mumbai City FC
|Indian Navy FT
|2:30 pm
|VYBK
|19/08/2023
|Bodoland FC
|Odisha FC
|4:45 pm
|SAI
|20/08/2023
|Northeast United FC
|Downtown Heroes FC
|2:30 pm
|IGAS
|20/08/2023
|Mohammedan SC
|Jamshedpur FC
|4:45 pm
|KBK
|21/08/2023
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Indian Air Force FT
|3:00 pm
|EBG
|21/08/2023
|Rajasthan United FC
|Indian Army FT
|6:00 pm
|SAI
|22/08/2023
|Hyderabad FC
|Tribhuvan Army FC
|3:00 pm
|IGAS
|22/08/2023
|Bengaluru FC
|Gokulam Kerala FC
|6:00 pm
|KBK
|24/08/2023
|TBD
|TBD
|6:00 pm
|SAI
|25/08/2023
|TBD
|TBD
|6:00 pm
|VYBK
|26/08/2023
|TBD
|TBD
|6:00 pm
|IGAS
|27/08/2023
|TBD
|TBD
|6:00 pm
|VYBK
|29/08/2023
|Winner of QF 1
|Winner of QF 2
|4:00 pm
|VYBK
|31/08/2023
|Winner of QF 3
|Winner of QF 4
|4:00 pm
|VYBK
|03/09/2023
|Winner of SF 1
|Winner of SF 2
|4:00 pm
|VYBK
The stadiums above are as follows:
- VYBK - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
- MBG - Mohun Bagan Ground
- EBG - East Bengal Ground
- KBK - Kishore Bharati Krirangan
- SAI - Sports Authority of India Stadium
- IGAS - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium
