Durand Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC announces 28-member squad

Bengaluru FC on Monday announced a 28-member squad for its 2023 Durand Cup title defence. Bengaluru’s first match will be against Indian Air Force FT on August 14th.

The squad under head coach Bibiano Fernandes comprises several youngsters from the Bengaluru FC-B team and has as many as nine new signings.

“The Durand Cup is a prestigious tournament, and that we are the defending champion gives these players the impetus to go out there and do their best. We’ve had a few weeks of training in Bellary and Bengaluru, and I have seen a certain amount of progress in my time here so far. There are some really talented players in this group and the motivation is to use this opportunity to knock on the doors of the senior team,” said Fernandes.

Bengaluru, who beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup has been named alongside Indian Air Force FT, Kerala Blasters FC and Gokulam Kerala FC.

“We’ve got a very good bunch of young players coming through the ranks, and the Durand Cup is a great platform for them to test themselves against some of the best teams in the country. We strongly believe that many of these boys can push for a place in the first team this season, and our staff and management will be keeping a keen eye on their performances in the Durand Cup,” said Blues’ director of football, Darren Caldeira.

The Blues, who are in Group C, will take on Kerala Blasters FC on 18th August, and Gokulam Kerala FC on August 22nd. As many as 19 Indian clubs and five Services teams from India, Nepal and Bangladesh will take part in this edition of the competition, the second since being supported by the Asian Football Confederation.