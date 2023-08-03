Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs defender Hector Yuste

Defending Indian Super League champion (ISL) Mohun Bagan Super Giant added to its foreign arsenal after announcing the signing of Spanish defender Hector Yuste on Thursday.

Yuste spent two seasons at Cypriot club AC Omonia, winning the Cypriot Cup twice and the 2021 Cypriot Super Cup. During his time there, he also played in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Spaniard has played in the La Liga with Granada. He made six appearances for the club.