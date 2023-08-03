MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant signs defender Hector Yuste

Defending Indian Super League champion (ISL) Mohun Bagan Super Giant added to its foreign arsenal after announcing the signing of defender Hector Yuste on Thursday.

Published : Aug 03, 2023 15:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Omonia’s Spanish defender Hector Yuste (R) in action against Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Cyprus’ Omonia Nicosia and England’s Manchester United at GSP stadium in the capital Nicosia on October 6, 2022.
Omonia's Spanish defender Hector Yuste (R) in action against Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Cyprus' Omonia Nicosia and England's Manchester United at GSP stadium in the capital Nicosia on October 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Omonia’s Spanish defender Hector Yuste (R) in action against Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Cyprus’ Omonia Nicosia and England’s Manchester United at GSP stadium in the capital Nicosia on October 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending Indian Super League champion (ISL) Mohun Bagan Super Giant added to its foreign arsenal after announcing the signing of Spanish defender Hector Yuste on Thursday.

Yuste spent two seasons at Cypriot club AC Omonia, winning the Cypriot Cup twice and the 2021 Cypriot Super Cup. During his time there, he also played in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The Spaniard has played in the La Liga with Granada. He made six appearances for the club.

