MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arteta expects Jesus to return ‘soon’ after surgery

Jesus had the surgery on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in the same area that was operated on when he suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup last year.

Published : Aug 04, 2023 22:00 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jesus spent three months on the sidelines before recovering in time for the final weeks of Arsenal’s failed bid to win the Premier League.
Jesus spent three months on the sidelines before recovering in time for the final weeks of Arsenal’s failed bid to win the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Jesus spent three months on the sidelines before recovering in time for the final weeks of Arsenal’s failed bid to win the Premier League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Gabriel Jesus should return to action “soon” after the Brazil forward underwent knee surgery that will sideline him from the start of the Premier League season.

Jesus had the surgery on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort in the same area that was operated on when he suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup last year.

READ MORE: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola

Jesus spent three months on the sidelines before recovering in time for the final weeks of Arsenal’s failed bid to win the Premier League.

Having been absent for Wednesday’s Emirates Cup friendly against Monaco, Jesus will miss the start of the new season, including Sunday’s Community Shield clash with English champions Manchester City.

But Gunners boss Arteta is hopeful Jesus will play a major part in his side’s title challenge.

“He’s obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up that nobody expected,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

“We had to do a little procedure there but unfortunately it was the best thing to do and the quicker the better. We made that decision. I’m sure he will be back soon and very fit.”

Bukayo Saka was an unused substitute against Monaco due to illness, but Arteta confirmed the England forward is “much better” and should be ready to face City at Wembley.

All of Arsenal’s close-season signings are in contention to start on Sunday, with Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz aiming to make an early impact.

Rice was also a target for City before joining Arsenal from West Ham, providing Arteta with proof his club can compete with Pep Guardiola’s men on and off the pitch.

“The important thing now is that when we have a target that we have the resources that we need to bring that player in,” he said.

“But as well that we can convince him and what we tell him excites him, that he feels inspired and he wants to be part of it. That is the feeling we are getting with every player I want to sign.”

Arsenal finished five points behind City after squandering the eight-point lead they held at the start of April.

It was a bitter blow for fans who had dreamt of Arsenal winning their first title since 2004.

Arteta hopes Rice can make the difference this time as Arsenal look to end City’s three-year reign as champions.

“His leadership skill is unquestionable and when you meet him and spend five minutes with him,” he said.

“You already get the feeling and impression that he will help so much, the dressing room and approach that we want to take in games.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Mikel Arteta /

Gabriel Jesus /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arteta expects Jesus to return ‘soon’ after surgery
    AFP
  2. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-1 JPN; India attacks in final period
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023 to be held in Goa from October 25
    PTI
  4. FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura
    Team Sportstar
  5. India 1-1 Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy updates: 4th quarter underway; Malaysia beats China 5-1, Korea 1-1 Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023: Acid test for India ahead of Asian Games

Uthra Ganesan
Familiar territory: With the kind of resources available to the team and considering the recent performances against some of the top sides in the world, India will be the firm favourite to win the title.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: India enjoys host advantage

Uthra Ganesan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Arteta expects Jesus to return ‘soon’ after surgery
    AFP
  2. Chelsea signs defender Axel Disasi from Monaco
    AP
  3. Premier League: Chelsea signs teenage midfielder Ugochukwu from Rennes
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United renews Adidas partnership in 10-year deal
    Reuters
  5. Saudi investment has ‘changed’ transfer market, says Man City’s Guardiola after Mahrez exit
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arteta expects Jesus to return ‘soon’ after surgery
    AFP
  2. India vs Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: IND 1-1 JPN; India attacks in final period
    Team Sportstar
  3. National Games 2023 to be held in Goa from October 25
    PTI
  4. FIDE World Cup: Ann Gomes, Arjun advance; Karthik crashes out against Nakamura
    Team Sportstar
  5. India 1-1 Japan Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy updates: 4th quarter underway; Malaysia beats China 5-1, Korea 1-1 Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment