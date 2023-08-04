MagazineBuy Print

Milan signs American midfielder Musah from Valencia

Published : Aug 04, 2023 22:47 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, who have spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window. 
AC Milan has signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth 20 million euros ($22.07 million) for the 20-year-old who will wear the number 80 on his jersey.

READ MORE: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia’s reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit.

The United States international has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, which has spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window. 

