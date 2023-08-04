Milan signs American midfielder Musah from Valencia

AC Milan has signed American midfielder Yunus Musah from LaLiga side Valencia on a five-year deal, the Serie A side announced on Friday.

Financial details were not revealed, but Italian media reported that Milan paid a package fee worth 20 million euros ($22.07 million) for the 20-year-old who will wear the number 80 on his jersey.

READ MORE: Arsenal in better position than Man City, says Pep Guardiola

Arsenal academy product Musah joined Valencia’s reserve team in 2019 before making his senior debut a year later. He made 108 appearances in all competitions with the Spanish outfit.

The United States international has been capped 24 times and helped his country win a second successive CONCACAF Nations League title in June.

Musah becomes the eighth signing for Milan, which has spent around 100 million euros in this transfer window.