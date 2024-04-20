IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after dominant win over Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi in its IPL 2024 clash on Sunday.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a dream start, recording the highest PowerPlay score (125) in T20 history. Travis Head scored 89 off just 32 deliveries.

SRH set a target of 267 for DC to chase but the home side got all-out at 199 in 19.1 overs and handed over a dominant victory to the Sunrisers.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399 4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123 6 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133 7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -0.477 8 Gujarat Titans 7 2 4 6 -1.303 8 Punjab Kings 7 2 4 4 -0.251 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

(Updated after DC vs SRH on April 20)