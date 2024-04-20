MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after dominant win over Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals, went second with ten points in hand. Delhi Capitals dropped down to seventh.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 23:32 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after win against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi in its IPL 2024 clash on Sunday.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a dream start, recording the highest PowerPlay score (125) in T20 history. Travis Head scored 89 off just 32 deliveries.

SRH set a target of 267 for DC to chase but the home side got all-out at 199 in 19.1 overs and handed over a dominant victory to the Sunrisers.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914
3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 8 +1.399
4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529
5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123
6 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 6 -0.133
7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -0.477
8 Gujarat Titans 7 2 4 6 -1.303
8 Punjab Kings 7 2 4 4 -0.251
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 2 -1.185

(Updated after DC vs SRH on April 20)

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs SRH Highlights IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 199 (19.1), Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated, won by 67 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup semifinal live score: MCI 1-0 CHE; Manchester City vs Chelsea updates; Bernardo puts City in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after dominant win over Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League; SRH’ 266 against Delhi Capitals fourth in the list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after dominant win over Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: All records broken during DC vs SRH run-fest
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs SRH: Fraser-McGurk hits joint third-fastest IPL fifty
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Dhoni spending just the correct amount of time on crease, says CSK coach Fleming
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad equals record of most sixes hit by a team in an innings in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs SRH Highlights IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 199 (19.1), Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated, won by 67 runs
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana
    Team Sportstar
  3. FA Cup semifinal live score: MCI 1-0 CHE; Manchester City vs Chelsea updates; Bernardo puts City in the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after dominant win over Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League; SRH’ 266 against Delhi Capitals fourth in the list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment