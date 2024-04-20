Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi in its IPL 2024 clash on Sunday.
Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma gave SRH a dream start, recording the highest PowerPlay score (125) in T20 history. Travis Head scored 89 off just 32 deliveries.
SRH set a target of 267 for DC to chase but the home side got all-out at 199 in 19.1 overs and handed over a dominant victory to the Sunrisers.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|12
|+0.677
|2
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.914
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+1.399
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.529
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.123
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.133
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.477
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|2
|4
|6
|-1.303
|8
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|4
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|2
|-1.185
(Updated after DC vs SRH on April 20)
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs SRH Highlights IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals 199 (19.1), Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated, won by 67 runs
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 13: Gukesh takes on Firouzja; Vidit up against Abasov; Praggnanandhaa vs Caruana
- FA Cup semifinal live score: MCI 1-0 CHE; Manchester City vs Chelsea updates; Bernardo puts City in the lead
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to second after dominant win over Delhi Capitals
- DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Full list of highest team scores in Indian Premier League; SRH’ 266 against Delhi Capitals fourth in the list
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE