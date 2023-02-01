The January 2022-23 transfer window has officially closed as clubs look forward to the second half of the season.

The winter transfer window is usually quiet but Chelsea on the contrary, went all guns blazing and has signed eight players in since start of January, including latest marquee signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the final hours of the transfer deadline day.

Graham Potter’s side also saw an array of additions this January - Mikhailo Mudryk, Malo Gusto (out on loan), Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (loan), Andrey Santos (out on loan) and David Datro Fofana.

Here is Chelsea’s updated squad list after January transfer window: