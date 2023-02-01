Football

Chelsea squad after January 2022-23 transfer window

Chelsea went all guns blazing and has signed eight players in since start of January, including latest marquee signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

Team Sportstar
01 February, 2023 03:41 IST
01 February, 2023 03:41 IST
Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the final hours of the transfer deadline day.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the final hours of the transfer deadline day. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea went all guns blazing and has signed eight players in since start of January, including latest marquee signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The January 2022-23 transfer window has officially closed as clubs look forward to the second half of the season.

The winter transfer window is usually quiet but Chelsea on the contrary, went all guns blazing and has signed eight players in since start of January, including latest marquee signing Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in the final hours of the transfer deadline day.

Graham Potter’s side also saw an array of additions this January - Mikhailo Mudryk, Malo Gusto (out on loan), Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (loan), Andrey Santos (out on loan) and David Datro Fofana.

Here is Chelsea’s updated squad list after January transfer window:

CHELSEA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Gabriel Slonina
Defenders: Benoit Badiashile*, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marc Cucurella, wesley Fofana
Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Mason Mount, Denis Zakkaria, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwumeka, Enzo Fernandez*
Forwards: Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Joao Felix*, Mikhailo Mudryk*, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, David Fofana*, Noni Madueke*

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us