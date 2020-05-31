Football Transfers Transfers Icardi makes permanent PSG move Paris Saint-Germain have exercised their right to buy Mauro Icardi from Inter outright, with the deal reportedly worth €57million. Ryan Benson 31 May, 2020 17:17 IST Mauro Icardi in action for PSG - AFP Ryan Benson 31 May, 2020 17:17 IST Mauro Icardi has completed a permanent move to Paris Saint-Germain from Inter after the Ligue 1 club triggered its purchase option.Icardi moved to PSG on loan last year after his relationship with the Inter hierarchy became strained, and a return to San Siro rarely looked likely.The first half of the 2019-20 season proved particularly productive for the 27-year-old, who had little difficulty dislodging Edinson Cavani in the starting XI and forming a formidable attack with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.READ | "He isn't made for this club" - Bayern to forget Sane and target Leverkusen star Havertz Although his form dipped at the start of January, he still finished the shortened Ligue 1 campaign with 12 goals in 20 appearances.Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently confirmed PSG's option on Icardi was due to expire on May 31, and the French champion has made its move just in time, with the forward signing a deal which runs until June 2024.Reports claim PSG will pay an initial €50million, but the deal could eventually reach €57m. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos