Football Transfers Transfers Rennes president rules out Camavinga exit amid Real Madrid links Eduardo Camavinga is linked with Real Madrid, but the Rennes president ruled out an exit for the teenage midfielder. Dejan Kalinic 31 May, 2020 10:03 IST Eduardo Camavinga is linked with a move to Real Madrid. - AFP Dejan Kalinic 31 May, 2020 10:03 IST Rennes president Nicolas Holveck ruled out an exit for Eduardo Camavinga this close season with the midfielder linked to Real Madrid. Madrid are reportedly interested in the 17-year-old midfielder as the LaLiga giants look for a back-up for Casemiro. However, Holveck said Camavinga, who is contracted until 2022, would be staying at Rennes for at least another season. "For Eduardo Camavinga, the project is to continue to progress at Stade Rennais," he told RTL on Saturday. "The next season should be that of the consecration in Rennes for him." Holveck added: "Very sincerely, yes, the project next season will be with Eduardo." Camavinga made 36 appearances in all competitions for Rennes this season, scoring once.