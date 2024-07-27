MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Arjun-Ramita finish 6th in 10m air rifle mixed team qualification; ruled out of medal contention

The second Indian pair of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh finished 12th as India’s contention ended in the mixed team event.

Published : Jul 27, 2024 13:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
BHOPAL: 13/07/2024_Sandeep Singh, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan (L to R) celebrate after take part in Final practice match of 100m Air Rifle, before leaving for the Paris Olympics, at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal on Saturday. Photo :A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu
BHOPAL: 13/07/2024_Sandeep Singh, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan (L to R) celebrate after take part in Final practice match of 100m Air Rifle, before leaving for the Paris Olympics, at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal on Saturday. Photo :A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM
infoIcon

BHOPAL: 13/07/2024_Sandeep Singh, Ramita Jindal, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan (L to R) celebrate after take part in Final practice match of 100m Air Rifle, before leaving for the Paris Olympics, at Madhya Pradesh Shooting Academy in Bhopal on Saturday. Photo :A.M.FARUQUI/The Hindu | Photo Credit: FARUQUI AM

The Indian pair of Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta fell agonizingly short of qualifying for the 10m air rifle mixed team medal rounds after finishing in sixth place at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

In a series of 30 shots for both shooters, the pair managed a total of 628.7. The second Indian team of Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh ended 12th with 626.3 points.

Only the top four teams in the standings advance to the medal rounds, with the first and second teams playing the gold medal match.

China’s team of Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao got the first place with a score of 632.2. Korea’s pair of Keum Jihyeon and Park Hajun at 631.2. These two teams will play in the gold medal match. For the bronze medal, teams from Kazakhstan and Germany will be in action.

Shooting /

Paris 2024 Olympics

