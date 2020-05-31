Football Videos Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck "I told [him] that I was surprised to hear in the press conference that he had not yet scored against Dusseldorf," Flicks says. Team Sportstar 31 May, 2020 17:26 IST Team Sportstar 31 May, 2020 17:26 IST Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck Martin O'Neill believes team execs can learn from The Last Dance Martin O'Neill: Team executives can learn from The Last Dance More Videos La Liga clubs continue preparations for season's resumption Bundesliga: Contrasting emotions for Bremen, Leverkusen bosses after 4-1 scoreline Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle Facts and Fallout - The Bundesliga returns UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished Bundesliga is back- Matchday 26 Highlights Gladbach leapfrogs Leipzig with victory at Frankfurt Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter