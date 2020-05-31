Football Videos

Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck

"I told [him] that I was surprised to hear in the press conference that he had not yet scored against Dusseldorf," Flicks says.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 May, 2020 17:26 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 May, 2020 17:26 IST
Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training
Flick challenges Lewandowski to break Dusseldorf duck
Martin O'Neill.
Martin O'Neill believes team execs can learn from The Last Dance
Martin O'Neill: Team executives can learn from The Last Dance
 More Videos
La Liga clubs continue preparations for season's resumption
Bundesliga: Contrasting emotions for Bremen, Leverkusen bosses after 4-1 scoreline
Madrid keeper Courtois ready for LaLiga title battle
Bundesliga match balls
Facts and Fallout - The Bundesliga returns
UEFA president Ceferin confident the season can be finished
100
Bundesliga is back- Matchday 26 Highlights
Gladbach leapfrogs Leipzig with victory at Frankfurt
Herrlich's toothpaste fiasco cracked up Frankfurt's Hutter
 Related